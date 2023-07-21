Soludo: Some State will use Palliative to pay Political Supporters, Contractors And Debt -Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a legislator, writer, and activist from Niger Nigeria, has voiced worry with the newly authorised palliative by the federal government of Nigeria.

Without proper checks, some states will use palliative funds to pay contractors they owe money to, pay the backlog of salaries and pensions that have been inherited, settle domestic debts with banks, or pay off political supporters. Soludo is correct; not all states are created equal.

Recall that the nation saw unparalleled palliative looting during the COVID outbreak and the accompanying nationwide lockdown. Hoodlums and looters obtained access to the hoarded palliatives at secret warehouses and shops around the nation, and they carted away the majority of them.

The federal government of Nigeria will use recently authorised palliative as a way to lessen the economic effect of the new administration’s strategy while also absorbing the shock of the loss of subsidies. Although households are scheduled to get N8,000 within a set period of time, it is still unclear how the government typically handles the payment.

