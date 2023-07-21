Soludo is Right: Some State will use Palliative to pay Political Supporters, Contractors And Debt – Shehu Sani

A Niger Nigeria lawmaker, author and activist identified as Shehu Sani has expressed concern over the recently approved palliative by the Federal government of Nigeria.

In a recent post, Shehu Sani explained that without proper checks, Some states will use Palliative funds to pay contractors they are owing or pay the inherited backlog of salaries and pensions or use it to settle their domestic debts with Banks or use it settle political supporters; Soludo is right, All states are not equal.

Recall that the country has witnessed unprecedented looting of palliatives during the COVID pandemic and subsequent lockdown across the country. Most palliatives spread across the country were carted away by hoodlums and looters who gained access to the stored palliatives in hidden warehouses and stores around the country.

Recent approved palliative will be Nigeria’s federal government’s means of absorbing the shock of subsidy removal and ensuring that the economic impact of the new administration’s policy is minimum. Households are expected to get N8,000 within a specific time but how the government tends to achieve the disbursement is still unknown.

