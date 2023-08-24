Solidstar was Ready to Sacrifice it all for me to do Well Musically. He Never Charged a Penny- Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood veteran actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to recount how Nigerian singer, Solidstar tried his possible best in making sure that her music career was successful even without asking her to pay for his services during such period.

The politician who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram page, reacted to reports that Nigerian music star, Solidstar is currently unwell, as she stated that the singer was her “street blood” and he was ready to sacrifice it all just for she to do well musically, but she was the one that refused to pay attention to his teachings.

Speaking further, Tonto Dikeh revealed that Solidstar never charged a penny from her, a gift or even a hug from her, adding that he is a selfless human and she is hurt that he is still roaming around despite having strong men around him.

Tonto Dikeh finally penned down words of appreciation to Solidstar and his team for helping her in the music industry, adding that she is grateful to them.

Tonto Dikeh wrote;

“Through to Solidstar’s management or family. That’s my street blood, dude was ready to sacrifice it all for me to do well musically. I’m the one that didn’t hear word. Never charged a penny, never agreed a gift, not even a hug..

“Such a selfless human, I’m hurting that he has strong men and he is still outside.

“First I would like to say thank you to @officialsolidstar and his team back when I knew him. I am for ever grateful.”

Here is Tonto Dikeh’s post below;

Goodnewschi (

)