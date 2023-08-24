‘Solid Star was ready to sacrifice everything for my success’ – Tonto Dikeh

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Actress, Tonto Dikeh publicly came out to ask for help in reaching out to the family and management team of Singer, Solid Star who is currently going through a tough time.

Recall that few days ago, Solid Star’s brother publicly came out to reveal that the singer is going through a mental health disorder. He stated that they have tried as much as possible to handle the situation internally but it has gotten beyond their control.

Also few days ago, a video clip of the singer roaming around the street barefooted with just a white singlet surfaced online. Popular Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh in a post shared on her Official Instagram Page today being Thursday the 24th day of August, 2023 revealed that Solid Star is her street blood and

that he was ready to sacrifice everything for her to succeed in the Music Business back then. Tonto further went ahead to ask for assistance in reaching out to the singer’s family and management team and it seems like she’s trying to offer a helping hand to them.

“How can I get through solid star’s management or family. That’s my street blood mehn, dude was ready to sacrifice it all for me to do well musically, na me just no hear word. Never charged a penny, never agreed a gift, not even a hug, such a selfless human, I’m hurting that he has strong men and he’s still outside”, Tonto Dikeh wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

