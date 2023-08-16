‘Soldiers in other countries in Africa will be looking at what happened in Niger’ – Prof Akinyemi

Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, a former Foreign Affairs Minister, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu and Ecowas have adopted a firm position against the Niger Coup in order to discourage military coups in other African nations. During an interview with Channels Tv, he expressed concerns that if Ecowas does not take decisive action, military personnel in other countries may develop a strong desire for power.

Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, a former Foreign Affairs Minister, said, ”You don’t want a Domino effect with the Coup in Niger being the latest. The Soldiers in other Countries in Africa will be looking at what happened in Niger and be thinking why don’t we try it here. The only thing that will put a stop to the creeping coupism will be an effective stop to the Coup in Niger. The Ecowas inferred the Coup in Niger as one taken too far. The evidence available shows that the Coup in Niger was primarily motivated by self-preservation.”

He further said, ”What was Ecowas supposed to do? Are they supposed to relax and say oh well, since Coup has taken place in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea? And so therefore they will allow Niger to get away with it. I believe it was just too close to the declaration in Guinea Bissau and the declaration in Nairobi for Ecowas not to react forcefully

