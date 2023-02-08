This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sokoto police capture suspected political thugs

The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of ten suspected political thugs who have been terrorizing various areas of the state.

Weapons, charms, and drugs were recovered from the suspects, according to the state police public relations officer, DSP Sanusi Abubakar, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

Abubakar stated that the development was in accordance with the state commissioner of police, Mohammed Gumel, who directed area commanders and DPOs to conduct raids on areas prone to harboring thugs, particularly campaign offices, party offices, and the residences of some politicians, and to ensure that there was no space for thugs to operate in the state.

“The police, in collaboration with members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, have escalated top crime prevention actions and have so far arrested a syndicate of 10 political thugs with dangerous weapons, assorted charms, and drugs at various locations throughout the state,” according to the statement.

The first gang of thugs was apprehended at Kangiwa Square, while others were apprehended in Hubbare Area, as a result of recent stop-and-search operations carried out by police immediately following the public announcement issued by the command. As of the time this report was submitted, all the suspects had been charged and were being held on remand in a Sokoto jail. Noting that the exercise was ongoing, Abubakar said Gumel had instructed all DPOs to examine the locations of all campaign headquarters, party offices, and known residences of politicians in the state who have a history of rearing thugs.

Content created and supplied by: FutureBest (via 50minds

News )

#Sokoto #police #capture #suspected #political #thugsSokoto police capture suspected political thugs Publish on 2023-02-08 06:11:31