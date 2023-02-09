NEWS

Sokoto Has Been Successfully Secured For Bola Tinubu — Bashir Ahmad

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 323 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu held his presidential campaign rally today in sokoto. However, Thousands of the supporters of the Presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu came out in numbers to show their support for him.

Reacting after the rally, president Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide, Bashir Ahmad released a statement his official Twitter handle, where he claimed that sokoto has been successfully secured for Bola Tinubu.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Bashir Ahmad, he said; “Sokoto has been successfully secured for our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima and our great party, the APC”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Bashir Ahmad his twitter handle; 

Over to my dear esteemed readers, what do you people have to say concerning this post? Kindly drop your respective opinion below the comment section.

Okotie_ (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions As Peter Obi’s Supporters Are Allegedly Attacked By Thugs On Their Way To Lagos Rally

59 seconds ago

Ebonyi APC Governorship Candidate, Nwifuru, Involved In An Accident

11 mins ago

Here Are Reactions After Peter Obi Said LP Will Be Concluding Their 36 States Rally In Lagos Today.

15 mins ago

Osun Tribunal Verdict: Oyetola, APC Cross Appeal

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button