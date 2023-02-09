Sokoto Has Been Successfully Secured For Bola Tinubu — Bashir Ahmad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu held his presidential campaign rally today in sokoto. However, Thousands of the supporters of the Presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu came out in numbers to show their support for him.

Reacting after the rally, president Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide, Bashir Ahmad released a statement his official Twitter handle, where he claimed that sokoto has been successfully secured for Bola Tinubu.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Bashir Ahmad, he said; “Sokoto has been successfully secured for our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima and our great party, the APC”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Bashir Ahmad his twitter handle;

Over to my dear esteemed readers, what do you people have to say concerning this post? Kindly drop your respective opinion below the comment section.

Okotie_ (

)