This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sokoto Governor, Tambuwal Attacks Peter Obi, Says He Failed To Conduct Single Local Govt Election

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, says Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), is not “democratic enough” to be president.

Tambuwal, who is the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign council, spoke at the grand finale of the party’s campaign rally in Yola, the capital of Adamawa.

Sokoto Governor, Tambuwal Attacks Peter Obi, Says Ex-Anambra Governor Undemocratic, Failed To Conduct Single Local Govt Election

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

While the APC and PDP are busy fighting and insulting Obi, Obi and Datti are busy getting ready to take over the aso rock come may 2023, By God’s grace.

Obi will be voted in as the next Nigeria’s President this February.

Sometimes I wonder what Nigerian Politicians seek to gain by telling lies. Obi is the first Governor to conduct Local Government election in Anambra since 1998.

What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comments in the box below.

Source: SaharaReporters and Facebook

Content created and supplied by: Number_One (via 50minds

News )

#Sokoto #Governor #Tambuwal #Attacks #Peter #Obi #Failed #Conduct #Single #Local #Govt #ElectionSokoto Governor, Tambuwal Attacks Peter Obi, Says He Failed To Conduct Single Local Govt Election Publish on 2023-02-18 23:03:04