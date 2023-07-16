Sokoto Customs Achieve 25.6 % Revenue Increases Half year

According to Vanguard, Nigeria’s Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command Customs Service reported recording a total of two billion, four hundred and eighteen million, four hundred and seventy-seven thousand, forty-four naira, N2.418.477.044, in revenue collection for January and June 2023.

Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Musa Omale Ph.D. attributed the spectacular performance to strategic planning and execution, as well as improved staff focus and engagement.

According to a press release from Command Public Relations Officer, DSC Abdullahi Tsafe Abubakar, that figure represents 25.6% more than the collection recorded in the reporting period last year.

The command spokesman said that since assuming leadership of the command late last year, Omale has driven partnership development through numerous key collaborations and engagements.

The statement reads: From January to June 2023, the Command was able to collect a total duty of two billion, four hundred and eighteen million, four hundred and seventy-seven thousand, forty-four naira, 2,418,477,044.

The Command’s revenue profile saw a notable increase of 25.6% in the compares to one billion nine hundred and twenty-six million two hundred and sixty-five thousand seven hundred and forty-nine naira (1,926,265,749) revenue generated in 2022 under the Command Same Period.

Abubakar gave an overview of the efforts that led to the achievement of an increase in revenue collection, saying: Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Musa Omale Ph.D. strategic and persistent efforts have resulted in a remarkable and unprecedented increase in the command’s revenue profile.

Developed World Customs best practices that have helped simplify business operations, facilitate trade, reduce cargo processing time and increase revenue generation.

While reaffirming the Command’s commitment to maintaining traction to ensure revenue generation does not decline in the second half of 2023, Omale urged stakeholders to remain compliant on their documentation and commodity declarations to facilitate business transactions and added:

Johnwilbow (

)