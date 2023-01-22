This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Social Media Sensation Peter Obi Unknown to People of Zamfara and Gombe — Nsima Ekere.

Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, is not well-known in Zamfara and Gombe states, according to Obong Nsima Ekere, the former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), in a recent interview with The Punch. Obi does, however, enjoy a good following on social media.

Ekere said this in response to a question on the role social media will play in the upcoming presidential elections. He asserts that since the winner must get 25% of the votes cast from each state in the Nigerian federation, the election cannot be won just through social media. In addition, he said that compared to the total number of voters in the country, relatively few people utilize social media.

This sentence underlines how important it is to interact with rural Nigerians. Obi might have a social media following, but the people in Zamfara and Gombe states might not be aware of him. For this reason, it’s essential that candidates in the upcoming elections interact with people in rural areas of the country and go beyond simply concentrating on social media following.

It is clear that Ekere believes that Nigeria is made up of more people than just the people she follows on social media and that the winner of the presidential election needs to earn a significant number of votes from each state. Politicians must reach out to voters in the country’s rural areas in order to assure

