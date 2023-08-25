So On Thursdays Hannatu Will Go For Her PPA And Next Day She’s A Minister, Is This Proper? – Okeke

Henry Okeke, a legal practitioner has come out to say that being a corp member and at the same time a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is an innovation that is new to Nigerians.

Mr. Okeke was reacting to the reports Hannatu Musawa is a serving NYSC member and according to him, it’s something that doesn’t send a positive signal in the country.

In his own words as seen during his interview with Channels television this morning…

“The issue is this, are we going to write everything down, put it in the constitution and make it a law? The answer is no. Otherwise our constitution will be as big as Zouma rock. There are things that we should know that are not proper, there are actions and decisions from the government, although politically correct, still sends some negative signals to the nation. One that is serving as a corp member and at the same time as a minister, it’s an innovation I haven’t heard of before. So on thursdays, Musawa will go for her PPA and next day, she’s back as a minister, is this proper? So these are the areas that I am looking at, is it conventional?”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 55:20

