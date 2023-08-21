NEWS

So Many Ministers Picked By Tinubu Now Have No Integrity But Let Me Not Name Any Of Them – Umar Ardo

Umar Ardo, SDP Governorship candidate from Adamawa State has come out to question the integrity of some of the ministerial nominees picked by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Umar Ardo who appeared in an interview on Channels television this morning, the Nigerian system have collapsed and if those responsible for the collapse keep being chosen to continue, then there’s a big problem.

In his own words as seen on Channels television this morning…

“I wouldn’t want to name them but there are so many of them. In the ministerial nominees, there are so many of them who were picked by President Tinubu now but they have no integrity. And we know as a matter of fact that this country have collapsed and the many reason why Nigeria collapsed is the way the major operators are operating the system. And when you bring those who are responsible for the collapse of the system to continue operating the system, then there’s a big problem.”

