‘Snatching Of Ballot Boxes Will Be The Last Noble Action You Will Take’ – Pres. Buhari Threatens

President Muhammadu Buhari has threatened those who wish to snatch ballot boxes on election day that it will be their last noble action, as he has given the military and the police orders to be ruthless in dealing with such offenders.

It seems as though President Muhammadu Buhari has deployed soldiers and police to various polling units in each state. As stated in this video, he also gave them orders to be ruthless to such offenders if they are caught. What this means in essence is that any thug that snatches the ballot box or indulges in any violent act while electorates cast their votes will immediately regret their actions if they are eventually caught by the Nigerian police or military.

This is actually an impressive move from President Muhammadu Buhari, as this should strike fear in the hearts of those who have plans to violate INEC rules and disturb electoral processes. President Muhammadu Buhari is taking his time to ensure that the 2023 general election is a free and fair one, just as it should be. Anyone who tries to snatch ballot boxes or scare off electorates on Saturday will regret their actions if they are caught.

Nigerians came out to react to President Muhammadu Buhari’s video their Twitter handles. The President took a major step in ensuring peace and stability during the election. Comments made by Nigerians their Twitter handles reacting to the video can be seen below.

