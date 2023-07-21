Snatch A Married Man If You Like Him, Some Women Don’t Know That Good Men Are Scarce— Blessing CEO

Popular relationship therapist and expert, Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, has revealed that there is nothing if a lady snatches a married man from his wife. Blessing disclosed this in a video she shared on her official Facebook account yesterday.

According to the self-acclaimed relationship therapist, some men are in relationships and marriages but they are waiting for young ladies to rescue them because they don’t enjoy staying with their partners at all. She stated that even if those men are suffering in their relationship, they can’t leave their partners for fear of being stigmatized by society.

Because of this reason and many others, Blessing CEO advised young ladies to snatch any married man they like because their wives might be maltreating them silently at home.

“Snatch another woman’s man if she doesn’t know how to take care of him and respect him. I said what I said. Some men are in relationships and marriages but they are waiting for beautiful girls like you to come and save them. If you see any man that you can snatch, do it because some women feel that they have married them so they can behave anyhow. They don’t know that good men are scarce, especially those that can pay bills.” She stated.

