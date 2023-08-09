‘Small Boys In Niger Are Going To Be Laughing At Us & Saying Nigeria Said They Are Coming’ – Sowunmi

Segun Sowunmi, a PDP politician, claims that the Ecowas and Nigeria have made themselves look foolish as a result of the expired seven-day deadline given to the leaders of the Niger Military Coup. In an interview with Channels Tv, he claimed that Nigeria, the continent’s leader, ought to have shown more restraint in his remarks when addressing the military coup leaders in Niger.

They have spoken out to make us appear foolish by announcing that they are entering Niger, he claimed. They have given a deadline that they are unable to meet. You have made us appear foolish, and Sunday has come and gone. Some young lads in Niger will be making fun of us and claiming Nigeria claimed they were coming, but they never showed up. They have closed our country’s border.

Do you know where in Africa Nigeria is located? Do you recognise Nigeria as a country in West Africa? We cannot continue to deceive ourselves. It is our duty to speak with great discernment.”

