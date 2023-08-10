‘Small Boys In Niger Are Going To Be Laughing At Us And Saying Nigeria Said They Are Coming’ – Segun Sowunmi

After the 7-day deadline provided to the leaders of the Niger military coup had passed, Segun Sowunmi, a chieftain of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), claimed that the Ecowas and Nigeria had made a fool of themselves. In an interview with Channels Tv, he argued that, as Africa’s leader, Nigerian officials should have shown more maturity in their responses to the military coup leaders in Niger.

”They have opened their mouths to make us look silly by stating they are going to go into Niger,” he claimed. They have given an unachievable ultimatum. The sun has set on Sunday and you have made a mockery of us. Little kids in Niger will mock us, saying things like, “Nigeria said they’re coming, but they never did.” The border has been closed to us.

Can you tell me where in Africa Nigeria is? What part of West Africa is Nigeria in? We must stop deceiving ourselves. It is up to us to watch every word we say.”

