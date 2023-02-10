Slip Of Tongue : PDP Has Brought Us Shame – PDP’S Chairman, Ayu Says At Kano Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The incumbent Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu has mistakenly said that PDP has brought this country shame.

According to Punch papers, Iyorchia Ayu, on Thursday, during PDP Presidential campaign rally at Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, made this error, instead of mentioning the opposition party, he had a slip of tongue, and said, his party brought Nigerians shame.

Ayu said Nigerians supposed to be the leaders in Africa and everywhere in the world, we should be respected, but PDP has brought us shame, and that they will not continue to let them retain the power.

“We are supposed to be leaders in Africa and everywhere in the world we should be respected. PDP has brought us shame, and we will not continue to retain them in power.” Mistal Said, Iyorchia Ayu.

Well, no one is above mistake, and moreso, no one is above slip of the tongue. What are your reactions to Iyorchia Ayu’s mistake on the subject matter above?

Source Punch papers.

