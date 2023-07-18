The historic and enduring connection between Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester United has taken an exciting turn as six former Ajax members find themselves donning the revered Red Devils jersey. Manchester United, a club known for its rich tradition of recruiting top talents from across the globe, has once again turned to the renowned Dutch club to bolster their ranks with promising players and a highly regarded coach.

First among the ex-Ajax players to make the move to Old Trafford is Donny van de Beek. The young and talented midfielder, who made a name for himself at Ajax with his exceptional passing range and ability to control the game has been at Manchester United Since 2020

Joining him from Brentford is the Danish playmaker, Christian Eriksen. Renowned for his vision, creativity, and lethal set-piece deliveries, Eriksen’s addition added an extra dimension to Manchester United’s attacking prowess.

Not only have Manchester United acquired playing talent, but they have also secured the managerial expertise of Erik ten Hag. As the former Ajax coach, ten Hag achieved tremendous success, including guiding the club to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in the 2018-2019 season. His tactical acumen and emphasis on attractive, possession-based football are highly anticipated at the Theatre of Dreams.

Defensively, the Red Devils have sought reinforcement in the form of Lisandro Martínez, a versatile and composed defender known for his excellent ball-playing abilities.

To further strengthen their attacking options, Manchester United has welcomed the Brazilian winger Antony. His pace, flair, and eye for goal have already marked him as one to watch in English football.

Completing the Ajax-to-United lineup is André Onana, a talented goalkeeper who has already demonstrated his shot-stopping abilities on numerous occasions will be a Manchester United player soon

