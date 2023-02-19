This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Six days to election, G-5 yet to adopt Presidential Candidate

With less than a week till the presidential and National Assembly elections, Sunday PUNCH has learned that the G-5 governors, led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, have not chosen presidential candidates.

Wike, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, and the governors of Abia, Enugu, and Oyo states—Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Seyi Makinde—formed the G-5 to voice their displeasure with Iyorchia Ayu’s continued leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party on a national level.

The five governors demanded Ayu resign from his position, saying it was improper for the PDP to have a northerner as national chairman and presidential candidate. They also threatened to choose a presidential candidate if Ayu did not comply.

While many entreaties from prominent PDP members to the group had not been successful, Wike had set a deadline of January 2023 for the announcement of his group’s pick but had not met it.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Peter Obi of the Labour Party were two candidates that the governors could not agree on, despite their claims that they were not interested in their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to Diran Odeyemi, a PDP member who spoke with Sunday PUNCH, the Oyo state governor (Makinde) was aware that supporting Atiku would increase his chances of being re-elected as governor.

“The populace was chanting Atiku when Makinde and his four fellow governors kicked off their re-election campaign.

He permits the party apparatus to support and campaign for the former Vice President, unlike Wike.

I believe this is the case because he is aware of the significance of the PDP flag to his reelection campaign.

It would be wise for him to continue supporting Atiku without explicitly saying so,” he remarked.

In a confidential interview with this outlet, a close friend of Governor Ortom stated, “The governor (Ortom) has already inaugurated an Obi team, utilizing his most trusted aides and allies.”

Six days before the general elections, Chief Bode George, a leader of the Integrity Group, revealed the reason why the group and the G-5 had not backed a presidential candidate.

George said that since their meeting in Lagos in November 2022, the five PDP governors who were disgruntled had not convened with the Integrity Group.

Also, he announced that a group meeting will be scheduled soon to coordinate the G-5 member’s unique preferences.

When asked if supporting a presidential candidate would grow more difficult as the election day approaches, he responded, “Hey, 24 hours in politics is a long time, and if you multiply 24 hours by 22, you know how many hours you are going to get for decision.

Yes, the G-5 members have met and have been conversing, but they are eager to schedule a meeting for the integrity group so that there can be a lot of very constructive in-depth analysis and discussion before we leave.

Senator Olaka Wogu, a PDP leader and former member of the National Assembly, also claimed that the G-5 was not divided over the selection of a presidential candidate and emphasized that the group’s goal was to ensure freedom and inclusivity.

They have a position and a plan in place, Wogu said.

It doesn’t matter if the impact is what people want it to be; what matters is that they have influence.

They’ve never been split apart.

When individuals claim to be split, you can see them all together and the division is endless.

