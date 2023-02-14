‘Six Bandits Leaders Were Discharged And Acquitted By A Judge In Zamfara State’ – Sen. Dansadau

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Saidu Dansadau, a former senator of the Zamfara Central Constituency has alleged that the issue of Banditry in the Northern part of Nigeria is being affected by the poor judiciary system. Senator Dansadau speaking in a Trust Tv interview revealed how six bandits leaders were discharged by a Judge after being arrested by the former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari.

He stated that the former governor had gotten the intelligence that the six bandits leaders were on their way to Saudi Arabia when he stopped their flight out from the country. He alleged that the governor had to allow the law to take its full course but quite shocking, a judge in Zamfara court released these six notorious bandit leader back into the street.

He said, ”It is very surprising and very disturbing on how Bandits manage to get away with a criminal offense. We have seen instance where Bandits are being freely released after committing high crimes. The Former Governor Abdulaziz Yari told me that somebody came and told him that there are some Bandits leaders who want to travel out of the country.

Two are already in Sokoto and the next flight in Sokoto will take then to Saudi Arabia, two are in Gusau, and the next bus will take them to Sokoto, going to Saudi Arabia as well, two are in Kano and they intend to take International flight from them. The governor took immediate action, those in Sokoto were arrested, those in Gusau were arrested, those in Kano were also arrested. Because of the interest of the governor, he insisted that the people were arraigned before a high court.

The police went ahead to arraign the six bandit leaders in another court and not in the high court in Gusaum Not more than five days, the six Bandits leaders were discharged and acquitted by a Judge. Immediately, they were out of detention, they called the person who informed the governor and they threatened to deal with him. Within the next two days, they attacked his village, they were not able to kill him but they killed seven people who were his relatives.”



