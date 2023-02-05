“Situation on ground affects youths the most, if you do not vote for Obi Nigeria will suffer”—Afenifere

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The leader of the pan-Yoruba cultural group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo while addressing Nigerians in Abeokuta the capital city of Ogun state during the rally visit of the Labour Party presidential candidate Mr. Petre Obi. Said, “the situation on the ground affects the younger citizens more than the aged, and if we(youths) failed to vote for Obi, Nigeria will suffer, ‘may God never allow it to happen’ he echoed.” Mr. Adebanjo made the statement in the Yoruba language and was translated into English. Emphasizing that we should not allow the world we meet today to cheat us.

Meanwhile, the presidential hopeful assured that his administration will have respect for human rights and that all his calculations on how to turn Nigerian from consumers to producers are very simple. Further speaking, he declared that the government under his watch will not allow students to spend extra years in their course period as a result of the strike with ASUU rocking the educational system in the present regime. He also promised to revamp the entire education sector in the sense that every graduate will get a reasonable job after graduation and the time spent on academic pursuits will no longer be a waste of time.

