SIT-AT-HOME: Why Simon Ekpa Does Not Want To End Sit-At-Home In South East – Senator Abaribe

Enyinnaya Abaribe, the lawmaker representing Abia South, has explained why Biafra agitator Simon Ekpa does not want to end the sit-at-home order in the country’s southeast. According to Abaribe, the order has turned into a money-making scheme for Ekpa and his associates.

This was mentioned by the Senator Abaribe during an interview with Channels Television. Even with a handwritten statement from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ekpa has refused to reverse the sit-at-home order because he profits from it, according to Abaribe.

Abaribe said: “Last week, there was a hand-written message from him (Kanu). Of course, the man earning from it, who is far away in Finland, has rejected it and added further conditions, stating that they would not stop until we (south-east leaders) visit him in Finland. “We can now see that because they profit from it, they will not stop it because it has become a profitable venture.

“We’ve seen advertisements on the internet asking people to donate money to help liberate Biafra.” Abaribe went on to say that the leaders of the Southeast would consult with the federal government on how to find a solution. We need to work with the government since there are some ongoing difficulties on the ground.

“After the court granted him his freedom, the government sought a stay of execution from the same appeal court and then appealed to the Supreme Court.” The Supreme Court has yet to issue a decision. “Part of the resolution is that we are going to engage everyone, including the government, on how we can come up with a solution that is beneficial to everyone.”

