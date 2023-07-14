Sit-At-Home: We Lose Over N10bn Every Monday – Gov Mbah

According to Peter Mbah, the governor of Enugu State, every Monday’s sit-at-home order issued by a group of Indigenous People of Biafra in the South-East costs the state more than N10 billion.

On Thursday in Enugu, the governor shared this information with the Presidents-General (PGs) of every autonomous community in the state.

He argued that the economic activity that was prevented every Monday by the illegal sit-at-home edict was the cause of the financial loss.

In a statement captured by Channels Television on their official website, Mbah said, “It’s important for us to understand the connection between poverty and this so-called sit-at-home. Each Monday that we sit at home, we lose over N10 billion from the economic activity that ought to have happened here in our state”.

People who would have ordinarily stayed in a hotel until Monday before traveling will decide against doing so. What then happens? The hoteliers no longer have access to the money they would have made.

They allege that because you pretend to be at home on Monday, those who would have traveled to Enugu to participate in one or more economic activities won’t show up.

He claims that the sense of uncertainty fostered by the sit-at-home campaign will undermine his administration’s efforts to shift the state’s economy from a public sector-driven economy to a private sector-driven economy.

Governor Mbah has instructed the PGs to inform their constituents that there is no such thing as a sit-at-home on Mondays or any other day.

He explained that taking orders from individuals who had not been chosen would be the same as someone placing them above them against their will. He warned them against ever doing this.

Mbah assured the citizenry that security services had been placed on high alert to ensure that measures were in place to protect people and property in the state.

