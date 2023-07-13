Sit-At-Home: We Can Never Have Enough Security. Even In America, We Still Have Random Shootings-Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah

Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah is a Nigerian Politician, entrepreneur, and businessman currently serving as Senator representing Anambra Senatorial District in the Nigerian senate.

Bringing forward an interview Held some hours ago on Channel Television, he reportedly stated that “Anambra state have been doing very well in terms of security. Our Governor has been doing quite a lot in our state. But I must confess to you that it is not enough. My point is this! We can never have enough security. Even in America, we still have random shootings in schools and every part of the world. This is to tell you that you can never have enough security in the world. We can only add to what is already in place.

Speaking further he said ” My coming onboard is to add to what the government of Anambra state is doing. We are working in partnership with the Governor. Since he is the chief security officer of the state, and I am representing my senatorial district, we are giving a little support to the already existing vigilantes.

Speaking further he said “From our plan so far, we are only doing a test run of this vigilante group in one local government for now. And if the test run is successful, we will move across to other local governments in the state.

