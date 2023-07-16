Sit-At-Home: Share N50k Palliatives In The Market Every Monday To End Sit At Home – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, Former Kaduna Central Lawmaker has proposed a solution to the Federal and South-Eastern state governments to eliminate the sit-at-home issue that is killing the region’s economy.

According to reports, the breakaway head of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, has declared a series of sit-at-home protests in the South-East zone in protest of the ongoing arrest of the proscribed group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Senator Sani has proposed that, because the sit-in is typically observed on Mondays, the government begin distributing N50,000 palliatives to South-East citizens in market places every Monday in order to encourage them to come out. His suggestion was met with knocks and kudos.

Shehu Sani tweeted on Sunday his verified Twitter handle: he wrote, “Share 50k palliatives in the market every Monday to end sit-at-home.”

Photo Source: Shehu Sani Twitter page, July 16, 2023

Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani)/Twitter

