SIT-AT-HOME: Senate Rejects Motion To Release IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

The Senate has rejected a motion to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra. According to The PUNCH, Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West) introduced the motion to address the continual sit-at-home order enforced by unknown gunmen in the South-East.

In a motion co-sponsored by other South-East politicians, the congressman stated that senators were aware that hundreds of innocent lives had been lost since the action began, and properties worth over a trillion naira had been destroyed, causing investors to flee the region. “The South-East’s sit-at-home civil disobedience actions have resulted in the disruption/destruction of economic activities and immeasurable financial losses for businesses, workers, and the local economy,” he stated.

“The “sit-at-home” protests disrupt students’ education, resulting in missed classes and academic delays.” And such long-term disruptions have long-term effects on students’ learning outcomes and educational development; Disturbed that disruption of essential public services, such as healthcare, transportation, and waste disposal, continues to have a severe impact during “sit-at-home” protests, adversely affecting the general population living in the South-East.”

In August 2021, IPOB launched a sit-at-home order for every Monday across the South-East to protest Kanu’s continued arrest. The order was eventually suspended by the separatist faction. Despite the fact that the IPOB faction led by Kanu has ceased the exercise, the leader of a faction of IPOB led by Simon Ekpa, has proceeded to proclaim sit-at-home orders in the region.

