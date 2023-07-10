Sit-At-Home: S’East Crisis Might Not Be Resolved Without Dealing With The Foundation – Ugochinyere

Ikenga Ugochinyere, a prominent Igbo politician and federal lawmaker, has insisted that a number of fundamental issues must be resolved once and for all in order to deal with the threat and bring peace to the area, despite the ongoing public outrage that has greeted the latest one-week sit-at-home order imposed on Southeastern states by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

During an appearance on ARISE TV’s “The Morning Show” on Monday, Ugochinyere, who represents the Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives in Abuja, asserted that protests against the country’s marginalisation, exclusion, and mistreatment of the Igbos were the catalyst for the Southeast’s insecurity.

The lawmaker added that if the Tinubu administration made a concerted effort to foster inclusivity and unity across the country’s many regions, particularly in the Southeast, such agitations might be put a stop to.

“I have always emphasised that in order to address this issue, we must look at the root causes that gave rise to the unrest in the Southeast. If we don’t address the fundamental problems, the terrible situation won’t get better. Marginalisation, unfair treatment, a lack of integration, and a lack of complete acceptance of our people are the elements that have brought us to this place of unrest and uneasiness.

And the key themes that have driven this uneasiness are all based on concerns with justice, equity, and fairness. We must thus consider how to construct a bridge of inclusivity and unity as we work to fix the issue. We need to make it so that everyone in this nation feels included. It’s crucial that this inclusivity exists. As a result of the agitations being fueled by a sense of isolation from the Centre.

SOURCE: YouTube

