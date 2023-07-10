Sit-At-Home: S’East Crisis Might Not Be Resolved Without Dealing With The Foundation – Ikenga Ugochinyere

Amid the ongoing public outrage that has greeted the latest one-week sit-at-home order imposed on Southeastern states by members of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), prominent Igbo politician, and Federal Lawmaker, Honorable Ikenga Ugochinyere has insisted that several foundational issues must be resolved once and for all in the bid to deal with the menace and restore peace to the region.

While appearing in an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Monday, Ugochinyere, who represents the Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State at the House Of Representatives In Abuja, argued that insecurity in the Southeast began as a result of agitations against marginalization, non-inclusiveness, and maltreatment of the Igbos at the national level of the country.

Going further, the lawmaker insisted that such agitations can be quelled if the Tinubu administration does its best to engender inclusivity and unity across all the regions of the country, especially in the Southeast.

He said; “I have always said that to deal with this problem, we have to start from the foundation and look at what led to the agitations in the Southeast. The ugly situation won’t be resolved if we don’t deal with the foundational issues. The things that have led us down this path of agitation and insecurity are the issues of marginalization, unfair treatment, lack of integration, and lack of total acceptance of our people.

And the central messages that this insecurity has hinged upon are all rooted in the issue of equity, fairness, and justice. So, in trying to solve the problem, we have to also look at how to build a bridge of unity and inclusion. We must create a situation whereby all parts of this country will feel included. That inclusiveness is very important. Because the feeling of exclusion from the Center is fueling the agitations.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:02:13).

