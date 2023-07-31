Sit-At-Home: Reactions After Obi Said He Entirely Condemns Every Form Of Sit-At-Home In South East
The former governor of Anambra state and the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has condemned the Monday Sit-At-Home that has constantly been practiced in the South East region
The labour party presidential aspirant made this known while engaging Nigerians in a media chat on PARALLELFACTS on Saturday
It would be recalled that the former governor of Anambra state engaged in the interactive section with several Nigerians and several pressing issues affecting the nation were discussed. Moreso, during the interactive section, many people who joined were also accorded the privilege to ask questions
According to PARALLEL FACTS, the former governor of Anambra state condemned the constant Sit-At-Home that has been ongoing for a while in the region
He said he entirely condemns every form of Sit-At-Home in the South East region
However, since the report surfaced, there have been several reactions from social media users
Kindly read a few below
What are your thoughts on this?
Bodeblogs (
)