Sit-At-Home : People Are Dying, Businesses Are being Ruined And Others Are Leaving The Southeast – Okey Emuchay

The Secretary General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador Okey Emuchay has shared his views concerning the ongoing sit-at-home order in the South-East geopolitical zone of the country.

Recall that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB declared Sit-At-Home few months ago to protest the arrest of the leader of the group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Nigerian Tribune paper reported that Okey Emuchay, in an exclusive interview said; “So, the people who are going about with sit-at-home in the south east, those who formed the enforcers of sit-at-home in the south east, are enemies of the Igbo nation and Nigeria.”

He added; “Our people are suffering. Ninety percent of our people are into commerce, trade and private businesses and if you force them not to open their shops and businesses, of whose benefit is it? People are dying, businesses are being ruined and others are leaving the south east because of this persistent problem of sit-at-home”

Source – Nigerian Tribune paper

