Sit-At-Home Orders: Declare State Of Emergency In Southeast – Ohanaeze Ndigbo Tells Tinubu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo socio-cultural organisation has called President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergence in the Southeast over the sit-at-home directive. Declaring a state of emergency, according to Ohanaeze, would send a strong signal to the Southeast governors, who would now be obligated to find a long-term solution to the order.

Recalls that a Biafran activist, Simon Ekpa, had announced multiple sit-ins in the Southeast. The directive by Ekpa had exacerbated the problem in the Southeast, leading to an attempt to cripple the region’s economic activity. In response, Ohanaeze Secretary-General Okechukwu Isiguzoro stated that the organisation will not allow Ekpa to damage the Southeast’s economic activity.

“A desperate moment requires desperate action,” Isiguzoro told DAILY POST. We want to reiterate that Ohanaeze will not stand by and watch as criminals ruin economic activity in the Southeast. “If at all possible, the area where this sit-in is taking place should be declared a state of emergency.” This is what Tinubu would do to get the Southeast governors to pay attention and find a long-term solution to the problem.

“Ekpa has declared a second Biafra War, which the Igbos are unwilling to fight.” Tinubu has the support of the Igbo people, and they will work to ensure that this revolt is put down. “Ekpa’s action is an attempt to divide Igbos, and we are puzzled as to why Peter Obi and the others are silent. We hope this isn’t a plot against the President.”

Source: DAILY POST

Sheriff_Views (

)