‘Sit at home is a legitimate and non violent means of Public protest’ – Senator Shehu Sani.

Following the lingering insecurity and violence occasioned by sit-at-home in the South-East, former Nigerian Senator, playwright and human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to social media to react, revealing that the sit at home order should legitimate and non violent means of Public protest.

Senator Shehu Sani tweeted: “Sit at home is a legitimate and non violent means of Public protest. We adopted that strategy during the years of our struggle against military dictatorship, under our group called the Campaign for Democracy. The masses complied in solidarity. Even when some of us were arrested and…”

This tweet from former Nigerian Senator, playwright and human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani revealing that sit at home is a legitimate and non violent means of Public protest has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have said the current style isn’t democratic anymore, while some have agreed with him.

