Sit-at-home: If you use force for people to comply, there’s something wrong with your struggle- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a one-time Nigerian Senator, author and activist have reacted to the sit-at-home order in the southeast of Nigeria and how it goes against human rights.

In a recent social media post, Shehu Sani explained that Sit-at-home is a legitimate and non-violent means of public protest. We adopted that strategy during the years of our struggle against military dictatorship, under our group called the Campaign for Democracy. The masses complied in solidarity. Even when some of us were arrested and jailed, there was compliance.

If you have to use force or violence for people to comply, as it’s now done in the South East, there’s something wrong with your cause or struggle, Shehu Sani disclosed. Recall that the growing insecurity associated with sit-at-home in the southeast region has doubled in the past few months, forcing some governors in the region to kick against the campaign. Security operatives have also been dispatched across the region to protect commercial activities disturbed by the so-called enforcers of sit-at-home which has reportedly affected business activities in the region.

