Sit-At-Home: I Commend The Igbo Leaders For Seeking A Political Situation To These Issues—Chukwumele

During an interview with Arise , Sunnie Chukwumele, Leader of One Nigeria Forum, commended the effort of the Igbo leaders in seeking a political solution to the issue of sit-at-home and insecurity in the Southeast. He particularly commended Gov. Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Ino State, for also standing up to ensure that peace reigns in his region. He added that it’s not easy for a sitting governor to look into the issues of a region, even when there are issues affecting his own state.

Sunnie Chukwumele stated that the southeast needs the intervention of the government for the issue to be resolved. He stated that those who are enforcing the sit-at-home are doing it for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. He however concluded that a dialogue with the aggrieved people in the region will also resolve the issue.

According to him, “I must commend this crop of leadership, Igbo leadership, for the pragmatism they have shown in seeking a political solution to that menace because I think that largely, for now, the political leaders and elite are stepping forward, despite the fact that it will come very soon. Particularly,I want to commend the governor of Imo State for showing leadership and courage because he himself has been impacted. If you can imagine a sitting governor’s country home being burned down, you’ll now imagine how ordinary or lesser mortals have been feeling. That region actually needs intervention, emergency intervention.”

Video Credit: Arise (0:10)

