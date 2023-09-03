Sit-at-Home: How I Persuaded IPOB Leader’s Lawyer to Convince Nnamdi Kanu for Cancellation -Chukwuemeka Ezeife

Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, the Chairman of the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, and a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, shared insights in an exclusive interview with Sunday Sun. Ezeife, a former federal permanent secretary and governor of Anambra State, discussed various topics, including the recent developments in the Southeast, the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB’s sit-at-home order, and the prospects of peace in the region.

When asked about IPOB’s decision to end the sit-at-home order, Ezeife expressed his perspective on the matter. He revealed his personal involvement in influencing this decision. According to him, IPOB initially canceled the order after just one Monday. Ezeife took it upon himself to contact the lawyer representing the IPOB leader. He engaged in a persuasive argument, ultimately convincing the lawyer to convey his message to Nnamdi Kanu, who subsequently ordered the cancellation of the sit-at-home directive.

However, Ezeife noted that the cancellation faced challenges due to several factors. First, certain individuals who had benefited from the order sought to maintain it for their own gains. Additionally, external actors, including alleged “unknown gunmen” and individuals rumored to be financed by the Federal Government, exploited the situation to further their agendas. Ezeife emphasized that those who truly understood the situation in the Southeast did not support the sit-at-home or business shutdown orders.

Ezeife pointed out that the path to restoring peace in the Southeast lies in defeating the prevailing insecurity. The fear among the people had allowed miscreants to manipulate the situation for an extended period. He also highlighted the prolonged detention of Nnamdi Kanu as a contributing factor to the persistence of the sit-at-home order. Despite the Federal Appeal Court’s clearance of Kanu of any wrongdoing, his continued detention appeared unjustifiable to Ezeife. He suggested that only a deliberate decision to punish the people of the Southeast could rationalize Kanu’s ongoing detention.

