Sit-at-home: Gunmen storm Imo towns, destroying cars and motorcycles.

Gunmen attacked Amaraku, Ugiri, and Obolo towns in Imo state’s Isiala Mbano local government area on Friday evening and pounced on anyone they felt disobeyed the one-week sit-at-home edict enforced by acclaimed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Simon Ikpa.

According to an eyewitness, individuals in those villages ran helter-skelter and hurriedly locked up their homes and businesses when they saw the shooters.

“However, some people were unlucky, as they destroyed property.” Commercial bus passengers were requested to evacuate before the buses were burned, and motorcycles were confiscated and burned. Shops that were open at the time were also destroyed.”

It was also reported that while they were burning the properties, they were continually chanting that “people in those communities do not obey the group’s orders.”

Soldiers at the neighboring military checkpoint were not to be located at the time, allowing the hoodlums to operate freely.

Meanwhile, ASP Henry Okoye, spokesman for the Imo Police Command, has yet to comment on the event.

