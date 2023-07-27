Sit-At-Home: Enugu LP Gov Candidate Reacts After Hearing About The Death Of Trader During Protest

Chijioke Edeoga’s reaction to the tragic death during the protest highlights the need for a more peaceful and understanding approach to handling civil unrest. He appeals for dialogue, respect for citizens’ rights, and a fair investigation into the incident.

Chijioke Edeoga, the Labor Party (LP) candidate for the Enugu state governorship, has responded to the news of a trader’s death during a protest over the sealing of shops in Enugu state. Earlier in the day, residents had taken to the streets to express their anger over the government’s decision to seal shops belonging to those who continued to observe the Monday Sit-At-Home order, which had been ongoing in the state for some time.

In light of the tragic incident during the protest, Chijioke Edeoga stated that he believed the security agencies should have handled the situation with more civility. Instead of resorting to force, he believed that engaging the protesters in a more peaceful and understanding manner would have been a better approach.

The LP governorship candidate expressed his condolences for the loss of the trader’s life and sympathized with the protesters and shop owners who were affected by the sealing of their shops. He emphasized the need for dialogue and communication between the government and the citizens to address grievances and find amicable solutions to such issues.

Edeoga also urged the state government to reconsider its approach to enforcing the Sit-At-Home order and explore alternative methods to maintain peace and security in the region. He emphasized the importance of respecting the rights and livelihoods of the citizens while addressing any concerns about public safety.

Furthermore, the LP candidate called for an impartial investigation into the incident to ensure that those responsible for the trader’s death are held accountable. He emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for all citizens involved in the unfortunate event.

SOURCE: TWITTER

