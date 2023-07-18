Sit-At-Home: “Enough Is Enough, This Foolishness Must End & It Must End Now” – Enugu Gov, Mbah Says

The Governor of Enugu state, Peter Mbah, has asked the people of the state to resist and put an end to the Monday Sit – At – Home order of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, (Daily Trust).

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state.

The Governor, who spoke recently when he toured parts of the state capital, while lamenting the economic damages caused by the illegal order, declared; “We are losing over N10 billion every Monday we sit at home. Enough is enough. This foolishness must end and it must end now. We cannot be marginalizing ourselves and still complain of marginalization. So, we must say no to (IPOB) sit at home…”

Mbah, who also visibly alluded to the fact that the sit at home could result in extreme poverty within the state if not checked, urged the citizens to rise above their fear of threat of violence by the criminals enforcing the illegal order. According to him; “it should never be heard that we were cowed because of the threat of violence by these criminals. The poverty that will befall us for sitting at home will kill us even faster.”

