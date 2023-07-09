Sit-At-Home: Declaring a Public Holiday Against The Wish Of The Govt Is A Govt In A Govt—Okwori

During an interview with Arise , Steve Okwori, a Security analyst, stated that we cannot have a government in a government, just like what is happening in the southeast. He stated that declaring a public holiday against the wishes Of the government is like having a government in a government.

He further stated that the issue can be addressed in a kinetic and non-kinetic way, pointing out that if the non-kinetic method is used and no result is produced, then the kinetic approach must be used.

According to him, “We can apply the kinetic and non-kinetic. In applying the non-kinetic, that is what I’m talking about now. In the evening, where a period or a duration is given, let us see how we’ll trash the issue; if it’s not done within that period, then we’ll begin to look at how to go about it in a kinetic way, but these issues must be solved. Killing people who are going about their lawful businesses is not supposed to happen in a country like Nigeria. We cannot have a government without a government. What IPOB is doing by Declaring a public holiday or sitting at home against the wishes of the government is a government action that is not supposed to happen. So these are issues that the new sheriffs we have in town should tackle head-on to see that they are tackled in the way and manner in which they are supposed to be tackled.

Video Credit: Arise (12:35)

Squareblogg (

)