Sings and symptoms that shows HIV is growing in your body

According to WebMD,There are a few signs that happen only in women, often in the later stages of infection. Changes in your period. You may have lighter or heavier bleeding, skip periods, or have severe PMS. Stress or other STDs, which are common with HIV, can cause these issues. But they may also happen because of the virus’s effects on your immune system, which may change your hormones.

However, here are the indications of HIV in women.

1.Lower belly pain. This is one of the signs of an infection of your uterus, ovaries, and fallopian tubes called pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). PID can also cause:

2.Unusual lady part discharge

3.Fever

4.Irregular periods

5.Pain during intercourse

6.Pain in your upper belly

7.yeast infections. Many women with HIV get these often, sometimes several times a year. When you get a yeast infection, you can have.

8.Thick white discharge from your vagina

9.Pain during lovemaking

10.Pain when you pee

11.Private part burning or soreness

12.Cervical Cancer. While not a symptom of HIV, cervical cancer can be an AIDS-defining condition. Women with HIV should be screened for cervical cancer annually and treated as needed.

Jidderhluv (

)