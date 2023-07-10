Sings and symptoms of fertilization

According to WebMD, The symptoms of fertilization, such as abdominal pain and pinkish discharge, may be experienced by some women in the first few days after the embryo attaches itself to the wall of the uterus, where it will develop during pregnancy.

However, these signs tend to be very subtle, so many women don’t even notice them, even when they are trying to identify any signs that indicate whether they are pregnant. Still, the first sign to look out for is the appearance of a small light pink bleeding, which appears up to 3 days after intercourse.

The best way to confirm pregnancy and fertilization continues to be to wait for your period to be late and take a drugstore test.

1.The first signs of fecundation

The signs and symptoms of fecundation are not always present or can be difficult to identify, but the most common ones are:

2.Slight abdominal cramping on the 6th or 7th day after the fertile period

3.Pink discharge up to 3 days after intercourse

4.Tiredness and sleepiness

5.Slight and persistent headache

6.Swollen and painful breasts

In order for fertilization to occur, and consequently a pregnancy, it is necessary for a ble sperm to find an egg, and the woman must be in her fertile period. Eggs remain ble 12 to 24 hours on their way to the uterus, while sperm cells survive 48 to 72 hours.

After about 4 weeks of fertilization, the first symptoms of pregnancy begin to appear, which are usually morning sickness and delayed menstruation.

How to confirm pregnancy

To detect pregnancy, one can first take the drugstore test, and in case of a positive result, pregnancy can be confirmed through the beta-HCG blood test, which can be done as soon as menstruation is late.

Jidderhluv (

)