Singer, Rudeboy Reacts After APC Chieftain Said 2019 Bullion Van Missed Its Way Into Tinubu’s House

Yesterday, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Mr Ayodele Adewale, cleared the air on the 2019 controversial revelation about a bullion van found in the compound of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mr Adewale who refuted corruption allegations made against his principal, said that the said bullion van had missed its address when it entered Tinubu’s House. He went on to relate that if a bullion van misses its way to people’s houses, and mistakingly drop money there, the owners of the house will be arrested because the money isn’t theirs.

However, reacting to this statement by the APC, popular Nigerian Singer and Song writer, Peter Okoye a.k.a Rudeboy, described it as laughable. He said it is the “biggest lie he has ever heard on TV”.

“Just heard the biggest lie on arisetv. So bullion van can mistakenly enter somebody’s house 🤣 on Election Day,” he wrote on his verified twitter page.

What are your thoughts on this?

