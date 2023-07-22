Singer Mr Eazi Reacts As His Fiancee Temi Otedola Shares New Photos On Instagram

Temi Otedola, who happens to be the daughter of Nigerian business tycoon, Femi Otedola, has used her most recent Instagram post to share new loved-up photos of herself and her fiance, singer Mr Eazi. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, in which the two of them were seen having a good time on an outing. Upon coming across the post, her fiance, Mr Eazi, could not help but react as he made his feelings known towards her new post.

On this occasion, she showed up in a round-neck outfit and ripped jean trouser that looked good on her. She appeared in a gorgeous hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She looked comfortable and relaxed around the singer as they enjoyed a beautiful moment together on their outing.

She captioned her post by saying, “Welcome to the Chop Life Cinema.” This caption and her pictures attracted the attention of her fiance fans as he reacted to them.

After seeing the post, her fiance, Mr Eazi was quick to react by saying, “No, I killed it. I must revenge.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by the singer as shown by his positive remark.

