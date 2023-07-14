Singer Mr Eazi Reacts As His Fiancee, Temi Otedola Shares New Photos Of Herself In Bikini

Temi Otedola, who happens to be the fiancee of famous Nigerian singer, Mr. Eazi, has used her most recent Instagram post to show off her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to showcase her beauty on social media, and she has done it again by appearing in a nice-looking hairdo. After seeing her post, her fiance, Mr. Eazi, could not help but react as he expressed his opinions on her page.

In her latest post, she showed up in a swimwear outfit that looked good on her. She appeared with a gorgeous hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She applied neatly done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin. She put on slippers as she took the pictures in a standing position.

Teni Otedola has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her relationship with Mr. Eazi and her father’s status, which has helped her achieve more fame.

Upon seeing her post, her fiance, singer Mr. Eazi, was quick to react by saying, “It’s clear.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by her fiance, as evidenced by his positive remark.

