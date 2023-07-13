Singer J. Martins Breaks Silence After Governor Otti Gave Him New Appointment

J. Martins, a prominent Nigerian singer whose real name is Martins Okechukwu Justice, has finally broken his silence following his appointment as the Special Assistant on Entertainment and Tourism to the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti.

In an expression of joy, J. Martins took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news with his followers. He revealed that he received numerous calls and messages of congratulations after waking up early at 3 am. In his tweet, he proudly announced his appointment as the SA on Entertainment and Tourism to Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. He extended blessings to His Excellency Dr. Alex Otti, Abia State, and Nigeria as a whole. He also tagged Governor Otti’s Twitter handle in his post.

The appointment has been deemed effective immediately, as stated in an official statement released on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kazie Uko. This means that J. Martins will assume his duties without delay and begin working in his new role as the Special Assistant on Entertainment and Tourism.

J. Martins’ appointment is a testament to his influence and contributions in the entertainment industry. It also reflects the recognition of his talent and expertise in promoting and developing the entertainment and tourism sectors within Abia State. As the Special Assistant, he will likely be responsible for advising and assisting the Governor in matters related to entertainment and tourism, utilizing his industry knowledge and network to promote the state’s cultural and artistic assets.

This appointment highlights the commitment of the Abia State government, under the leadership of Governor Alex Otti, to prioritize the growth and development of the entertainment and tourism sectors. It signifies the recognition of the significant role these sectors play in boosting the state’s economy, attracting investments, and showcasing its rich cultural heritage to the world.

J. Martins’ appointment as the Special Assistant on Entertainment and Tourism is undoubtedly an exciting development, and many fans and industry colleagues have showered him with congratulations and well wishes. As he assumes his new role, he has the opportunity to make a positive impact and contribute to the advancement of Abia State’s entertainment and tourism landscape.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

