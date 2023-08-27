Singer, Davido Meets with Governor Ademola Adeleke and Dele Momodu Today (Video).

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu has taken to social media to upload a video showing the moment Nigerian-American singer, Davido graced his house with his presence in the early hours of today, where he also met his uncle and governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke.

Dele Momodu who shared such video through his official Instagram page, stated that he was honoured to have governor Ademola Adeleke at his house, adding that he flew into the country today following his trip from Rwanda for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) retreat and he decided to stop by at his place for lunch.

In the video, legendary afro beat singer, Davido, his personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW and his cousin, Adebayo Adeleke, professionally known as B-Red could also be seen at the house of Dele Momodu as they danced to his music, “Feel” while enjoying their lunch together.

