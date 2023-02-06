Singer, Banky W narrates how he managed to convince his wife to allow him do politics

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Olubankole Wellington known professionally as Banky W publicly came out to narrate how he managed to convince his wife, Adesua to allow him do politics.

In a post shared on his Official Instagram Page today being Monday the 6th day of February, 2023 Banky W stated that his wife, Adesua has always hated politics so when he told her his intentions of running for a political office, she didn’t really buy the idea because she believes politics is Nigeria is dirty and dangerous.

Banky further stressed that he managed to convince her by telling her that politics in Nigeria will always remain dirty and dangerous if good people avoid it.

“In his Words”

“I told her that our politics will always remain dirty and dangerous if the good people always avoid it. If the people who truly care about the state of our country don’t begin to participate in politics then we will never turn things around so Susu and I did a lot of talking and praying together and thank God, she finally agreed”, Banky W wrote.

