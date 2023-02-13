‘Since Wike Lost The PDP Primary To Atiku, He Has Encouraged Violence In All His Utterances’ -Sekibo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director General of the Atiku/Okowa campaign in Rivers state, Dr. Abiye Sekibo has alleged that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has shown bitterness towards the Rivers state Atiku’s organization since he lost the PDP primary to the former Vice President. Sekibo alleged that the police have been complicit in providing security in the state.

He stated that it has become virtually impossible for Council Chairman to allow them to campaign in their communities because they know Wike will remove them if they do so. He pointed out that the council chairman who stops people from campaigning in their Local Government are being compensated after.

He said, ”Electoral violence doesn’t just occur. Persons who have a feeling of entitlement, who believe that the Citizens owed them a duty to subject themselves to their rulership instigates this violence. And in Rivers state, it is absolutely clear that since Governor Wike lost the PDP primary to Atiku Abubakar, he has encouraged violence in all his utterances.

He has weaponized the levers and system of government. He has weaponized used the local government system in Rivers state, the council chairman are afraid that if they allow any rally in their own local government, Wike is going to remove them as Council Chairman. And when they succeed by stopping the rally, they are actually compensated by being given money.”



