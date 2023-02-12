This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Since Wike Lost The PDP Presidential Ticket, He’s Encouraged Violence In All His Utterances – Sekibo

Dr. Abiye Sekibo, Director General of the Atiku presidential campaign in Rivers State, has talked about what happened last Friday and how he survived an attempt on his life.

Speaking during an interview with the Arise Television, he uttered that he received a call on the late night of Thursday that the proposed site for the PDP presidential campaign in the state was on fire. The news came as a shock to him that he had to visit the site to see things for himself.

On getting to the site, he noticed that there were multiple Toyota Hilux packed at the side of the road and he saw fire coming out of the venue. Then, trying to survey what was happening, he saw people dressed in police uniform coming out of the car, he claimed the vehicles were those attached to the governor of Rivers State.

However, he revealed that all he saw was a rain of bullets hitting his car. Trying to escape, he ordered his driver to pack in a fuel station, which he did. Waiting at the station to be rescued, the vehicles chasing them quickly passed them.

Reacting to this, he said some electoral violence don’t just occur, as are persons who believe they are subjected to certain entitlement, these person instigate violence by their utterances and action.

Going further, he said, “Since governor Nysome Wike of Rivers State lost the PDP presidential ticket, in all his utterances, he has encouraged violence. He has weaponized the system of government. “

