Since Tinubu has refused to order the arrest of Dokubo, why is Emefiele still in custody- Dahiru

In a recent article, paper Columnist Majeed Dahiru has raised concerns about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s apparent double standard in dealing with individuals accused of illegal possession of arms. Dahiru questioned why Asari Dokubo, a former Niger Delta militant leader, has not faced arrest for allegedly possessing arms illegally, despite his open denunciation of the Nigerian state. He pointed out that President Tinubu has been seen associating with people of questionable character, including Dokubo, without any consequences, which reflects poorly on the nation’s fight against lawlessness and dubious characters.

Dahiru further criticized President Tinubu’s failure to take a firm stance on moral rebirth and leadership to meet the nation’s aspirations for security and welfare. The absence of strong condemnation from the President in the face of such serious allegations raises concerns about his commitment to addressing illegal activities and ensuring the welfare of all citizens.

Drawing a comparison, the columnist highlighted the case of the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, who has been reportedly arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and is currently in custody. Dahiru questioned why Emefiele is being held while Dokubo, who is also accused of a similar offense, remains free and seemingly unbothered.

Majeed Dahiru expressed his worry over the implications of this apparent disparity in treatment, suggesting that it reflects poorly on President Tinubu’s decision-making and the overall state of affairs in the country. He emphasized that if the President fails to address the issue and take appropriate action against Asari Dokubo for his alleged illegal possession of arms, it would raise serious doubts about the fairness and integrity of the justice system in Nigeria.

“We have not seen our president to come out and say look, I want to fight, I want to lead a moral rebirth of our country, so that we can fulfill and meet up with the expectations of our national aspirations of security and welfare for all. It is a serious problem, it gives you an insight into the mind of our president. And if does not do anything about this issue, if he does not rile in this man [Asari Dokubo], if he does not order Asari Dokubo’s arrest for having arms illegally, then why is [Godwin] Emefiele still in custody?”.

He calls for the President to demonstrate strong leadership and moral integrity by addressing this issue and ensuring that justice is served impartially, regardless of the individuals involved. The article highlights the need for a transparent and fair justice system that upholds the rule of law for the betterment of the nation’s security and welfare.

